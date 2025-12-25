Rivers First Lady Celebrates Christmas At Port Harcourt Children’s Home, RSUTH

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Valerie Fubara, has reached out to children at the Port Harcourt Children’s Home as part of activities marking the Christmas celebration.

During the visit, Mrs. Fubara shared fun moments with the children and caregivers and reassured them of the continued commitment of the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to the welfare, protection, and overall well-being of children across the state.

The Rivers State First Lady also visited newborns at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), where she presented Christmas gifts to babies born on Christmas Day, including Baby Eric Blessing and Baby Ann Amadi, as well as to other children receiving treatment in the wards.

She urged parents to raise their children in the fear of God, stressing that sound moral upbringing and shared family responsibility are essential to building a better society and a stronger Rivers State.