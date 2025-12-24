Kano Assembly Loses Two Lawmakers In One Day

The Kano State House of Assembly has been thrown into mourning following the death of two of its members on Wednesday.

The deceased lawmakers are Hon. Aminu Saad Ungogo, who represented the Ungogo Constituency, and Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji, who represented the Kano Municipal Constituency.

The death of Hon. Ungogo was first announced by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Ibrahim Adam, in a post on his verified Facebook page.

“May Allah forgive Hon. Aminu Saad Ungogo, state assembly member representing Ungogo Constituency of Kano State,” Adam wrote.

Barely an hour later, the passing of Hon. Daneji was confirmed by the Director of Media at the Kano Government House, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihirrajiun. Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji, member representing Kano Municipal at the Kano State House of Assembly, died today, an hour after the death of his counterpart.”

The near-simultaneous deaths of the two lawmakers shocked colleagues, government officials, and residents of the state, with condolences pouring in from across Kano and beyond.

As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding the circumstances of their deaths remained unclear.

Both lawmakers were serving their constituencies at the Kano State House of Assembly until their demise.

Funeral arrangements and official statements from the Assembly leadership were yet to be announced at press time.