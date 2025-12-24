Abducted Kwara Monarch Released After 25 Days In Kidnappers’ Den

The Ojibara of Bayagan Ile, Kamilu Salami, who was abducted 25 days ago by bandits, has been released.

The monarch, who was abducted on his farm, fateful Saturday morning, was released on Tuesday night.

Residents of the community have been thrown into a frenzy of joy and happiness following the monarch’s release.

The palace was bombarded with jubilant residents, who crowded to catch a glimpse of their monarch, and more importantly, congratulate him and the family for their safe return to the palace.

Spokesperson of the community, Ayinla Lawal, confirmed the releaseon Wednesday.

Ayinla said that the monarch was released after a huge amount of money, paid in two installments, was sent to the bandits.

He also said that only the community raised the amount demanded by the bandits before the release of the monarch.

“I’m happy to inform you that our monarch has been released. He was released on Tuesday night,” he said.

“Our elders and members of the community have pleaded that we should not mention the amount, so I won’t be able to tell you the amount, but it was huge. The local government and state government didn’t come to our rescue throughout our ordeal.

“Only members of the community contributed the amount. It was really tough for us in the community, and that was why it took a longer time before our monarch was released. Above all, we thank Almighty God that he came back alive, and we also thank the media and members of the community for their support.”

Ayinla, who expressed confidence that the bandits won’t strike again in the community, said more vigilantes and hunters have been recruited to keep vigil on the community.

He also believed that with these developments, residents who fled the community would start returning to the community. According to him, the monarch has been taken to Ilorin for urgent medical attention.

The monarch’s immediate younger brother, simply identified as Aliyu, who drove the Ojibara to an undisclosed private hospital in Ilorin, also confirmed the release of his brother on Wednesday morning.

Aliyu said he was scared at one point to visit the bandits because of the fear of being kidnapped.

“Their location is very far, one can’t believe that the place is still part of Kwara state. You can’t even describe or locate the place because they move around the terrain; they don’t stay in a particular point. They used to speak with me on Kabiesi’s phone to inform me where I should meet them.

“I can’t even identify any of them because they’re always on hude.

“At one point, I was seriously afraid, and I told the community that I couldn’t go again, but they told me that I’m the only person that go, being the monarch’s immediate younger brother. So, I was encouraged. Thank Almighty God, I was not detained by the bandits, and our monarch is back alive.”

Efforts made to speak with the monarch were unsuccessful as he was said to be taking a long rest.

“You can’t talk to Kabiesi until after some days,” said Aliyu, who was staying with him at the hospital.