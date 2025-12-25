As Nigerians Celebrate Christmas, Tinubu, Govs, Cleric, Others Advocate Peace, Love

Nigerians across the 36 states of the country are celebrating Christmas, a period specifically mapped out to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

There is a festive mood across the nation, despite the economic challenges the country is facing. Several churches held Christmas services to mark the day, after which they are to continue the celebrations with their families and friends.

President Bola Tinubu, governors, and religious leaders, among others, sent messages of hope, love, and peace on the occasion.

In the message released on Wednesday, Tinubu prayed for “peace in our land, especially between individuals of differing religious beliefs”.

He also reiterated his government’s commitment to religious freedom, as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

“I stand committed to doing everything within my power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect Christians, Muslims, and all Nigerians from violence,” President Tinubu said.

On this Holy day, I wish all Christians in Nigeria and around the world a Merry Christmas. I thank God for the opportunity to serve as the leader of our great country, and I pray for peace in our land, especially between individuals of differing religious beliefs. I stand… pic.twitter.com/ATXcPJx2nW
— Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) December 24, 2025

The former Lagos governor said, “All Nigerians have the right to live, worship, and pursue their aspirations in safety and dignity. No one, regardless of ethnicity or belief, should be made to suffer for professing and practising his faith”.

The president hailed the contributions of Christians to the growth and development of Nigeria, saying, “The love of Christ and the message of the Gospel have inspired many Christians to care for the vulnerable and less privileged in our society. We honour those who, following the example of Jesus, work tirelessly to promote peace, harmony, and tolerance in their communities”.

On its part, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), congratulated Christians on the Christmas celebration and reminded them that it “is a sacred season that reminds us of God’s abiding love, His gift of hope to humanity, and the triumph of light over darkness.

“The message of Christmas calls us to live out the values Christ represents: love, peace, patience, sacrifice, and compassion.

“Even in the face of economic difficulties and security concerns confronting our nation, the birth of Christ reassures us that God has not abandoned His people and that hope remains alive,” the umbrella body for Christians said in a statement by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh.

For the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, Christians must continue to bear messages of hope despite the challenges facing the country.

“Being His ambassadors means that our message to the world must be that of joy, peace, and reconciliation,” the cleric said on Thursday.

Governors and other political leaders across the country also shared a similar message, calling on Nigerians to reflect on the message of Christmas, which is hope, love, peace, and unity.

From Taraba, Imo, Lagos, Katsina, Edo, Kaduna, and Niger, the governors told Nigerians to embrace one another and prayed for the country’s peace.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also asked Nigerians to “look beyond the

festivities and embrace the spirit of giving and togetherness.

“My prayer for every Nigerian home is that the light of this season dispels every shadow and brings forth a year of prosperity and national unity.”