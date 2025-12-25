Attacks On Christians In Nigeria Must End Now – Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for an immediate end to attacks on Christians in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Netanyahu made the call in a video post via his official X handle as part of his Christmas message to Christians around the world.

“The persecution of Christians or members of any religion cannot and must not be tolerated, and Muslim militant displacement and attacks against Christians in Nigeria, that too must end, and it must end now,” the Israeli PM said.

While condemning the global persecution of Christians, Netanyahu cited Middle Eastern countries of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Turkey, where Christians are allegedly persecuted.

Like US President Donald Trump, his ally, Netanyahu, said Israel would always stand with Christians around the world.

To all our Christian friends around the world – Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/IImci2WcbH — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) December 24, 2025

He added, “Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Christians can practice their faith with full rights and in total freedom, where Christian pilgrims are embraced with open arms and are so deeply appreciated.

“Where Christians can celebrate proudly their traditions and openly do so without any fear. In Jerusalem, the city municipality every year officially distributes Christmas trees. It’s been doing so for two decades.

“By contrast, a few days ago in the Palestinian town of Jenin, Palestinians burned a Christmas tree in the Holy Redeemer Church. That’s the difference.”

With Netanyahu’s comments, Israel has followed a similar path as the United States on its claim of a “Christian persecution” in Nigeria.

Other international bodies like the European Union (EU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have condemned violence in Nigeria and framed the situation as a broader security challenge rather than targeted religious persecution.

Some weeks back, Trump re-designated Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern’ in response to allegations of a Christian genocide in the country.

The US President also threatened military intervention if the Nigerian government, whom he labelled as complicit, failed to act swiftly.

However, the Nigerian government has rejected the claims, saying the country respects the rights of citizens to practice their religion.

It denied targeted attacks on Christians, insisting that victims of violence cut across religious divide.