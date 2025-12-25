Subdue Terrorists, Bandits, Air Chief Charges Troops

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke, has charged troops of Nigerian Air Force not to leave any stone unturned in the quest to subdue terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality within the Northwest Region.

He also charged them to adopt robust security measures to secure the lives and property of their host communities.

He made the charge during the Christmas Luncheon with the troops of Air Component Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 2 and 213 Forward Operating Base of the Nigerian Air Force, Katsina held on Thursday at the Sports Complex of the NAF 213 Operating Base, Katsina.

“Do not leave any stone unturned in the quest to subdue terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality within the northwest region,” Aneke, represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Abdullahi Yaro, said.

He explained that, many of the terrorists have been neutralized including their logistics while several kidnapped victims have regained their freedom.

“I want to acknowledge that the combined effort of the Nigerian Air Force alongside sister services and other security agencies have yielded positive results with diverse impacts on bandits and terrorists in recent times.

“Many of the terrorists’ fighters neutralized including their logistics while several kidnapped victims have regained their freedom.

“I urge you to replace robust security measures to secure the base and its critical assets as well as the lives and property of the host communities,” he stated.

The air chief commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment towards addressing the operational logistics and welfare needs of the service which he believed, has enabled the service to perform its duties to the highest standards.

He, therefore, urged the troops to remain focused and relentless in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

“Your sacrifices are not taking for granted. The NAF is making tremendous efforts towards addressing your welfare and administrative needs,” he assured.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Idris, recognized the efforts of Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 2 who he said, have been instrumental in the collective anti banditry efforts across the joint operational environments.

He announced that the Nigerian Air Force has intensified aerial dominance, leading to the significant neutralization of terrorists in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina States.

These efforts he said, often carried out in synergy with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies and have disrupted terrorists logistics, command’s structures and freedom of movement.

He further commended the resilient, and tenacity of air men and air women who continued to demonstrate remarkable professionalism despite the demanding nature of the environment.