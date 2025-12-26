US Strikes: ADC Demands Details Of Terrorists Killed

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says the air strikes carried out by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) in Sokoto state on Friday highlight what it describes as the “historic incompetence” of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The United States launched a series of air strikes on ISIS terrorists in Sokoto in the early hours of Friday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said the United States carried Nigeria along before conducting the air strikes.

In a statement, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the opposition party supports lawful efforts to protect Nigerians but blamed governance failure for the foreign military operations on Nigerian soil.

Abdullahi warned that permitting external forces to conduct direct military operations in the country is unsustainable and could undermine Nigeria’s long-term strategic interests.

READ ALSO: US Strikes Show Nigeria, Allies’ Resolve To Counter Terrorism — DHQ

When the President of Nigeria appears compelled to report himself to another head of state, even tagging a foreign President in a Christmas Day message, Nigerians are entitled to ask who is truly in charge of our country? pic.twitter.com/KSJbE3UYDc — African Democratic Congress (@ADCNig) December 26, 2025 Advertisement

He also questioned Nigeria’s role in the operation, warning that the country should not be reduced to “mere informants” in an exercise it ought to be leading.

Abdullahi asked the Federal Government to provide clarification on operational control, casualties, and specific information on the number and identity of terrorists killed in the airstrikes.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) recognises the serious security challenges confronting Nigeria and affirms that the protection of Nigerian lives and the defeat of terrorism must remain a central national priority,” the statement reads.

“We therefore support all lawful and effective measures aimed at saving lives and restoring security.”

He reiterated the party’s opposition to the physical operation of foreign military forces on Nigerian soil, warning that desperation should not compromise national sovereignty.

“It is in this context that we accept the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) airstrikes on ‘terrorist locations’ in Sokoto State on Thursday, December 25, 2025, only as a desperate measure that must not be allowed to substitute for a Nigeria-led action,” he said.