US Strikes Show Nigeria, Allies’ Resolve To Counter Terrorism — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters on Friday said the recent airstrikes in the North West demonstrate the Federal Government’s unwavering resolve to confront terrorism, carried out in collaboration with the United States.

Disclosing this in a statement, DHQ spokesman, Samaila Uba, said the operation followed credible intelligence and was aimed at degrading the operational capabilities of the terrorists while minimising collateral damage.

Uba, a major-general, stated that the strikes were conducted with the approval of appropriate authorities as part of sustained efforts to rid the country of terrorists and other criminal elements threatening national security.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in conjunction with the United States of America, has successfully conducted precision strike operations against identified foreign ISIS-linked elements operating in parts of North West Nigeria,” Uba said.

According to him, the operation underscored the resolve of the Federal Government, working with strategic international partners, to confront transnational terrorism and prevent foreign fighters from establishing or expanding footholds within Nigeria.

“The strikes followed credible intelligence and careful operational planning aimed at degrading the operational capabilities of the terrorists while minimising collateral damage.

“This action clearly demonstrates the unwavering resolve of the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with strategic international partners, to confront transnational terrorism and prevent foreign fighters from gaining any foothold within our borders,” he said.

The defence spokesman reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces to the protection of lives and property across the country.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains fully committed to protecting the lives and property of Nigerians and will continue to support joint, inter-agency and international efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace and security across the country,” Uba said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Nigeria remains engaged in structured security and intelligence cooperation with international partners, including the United States, in addressing terrorism and violent extremism.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, in a statement, said the collaboration involves intelligence sharing, strategic coordination, and other forms of support in line with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared security commitments.

Ebienfa stressed that Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the need to protect civilian lives, safeguard national unity, and uphold the rights of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity, adding that terrorist violence against any religious or ethnic group remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and international peace.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry’s statement followed comments by United States President Donald Trump, who said on Thursday that U.S. forces had carried out deadly strikes against Islamic State terrorists in Northwestern Nigeria.