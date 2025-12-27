IED Explosion Rocks Zamfara Highway

No fewer than seven persons were reportedly killed on Saturday when an improvised explosive device detonated along the Magami–Dansadau highway in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The blast occurred around Yar-gada community, triggering panic among residents and road users.

A resident of Dansadau, Abubakar Dansadau, told Channels Television that the incident happened in the afternoon, and affected a trailer conveying passengers and farm produce and motorcyclists.

He said the explosion killed five persons in the truck and four motorcycle riders.

One of those injured later succumbed to the injuries sustained.

Confirming the incident, the Senior Special Assistant to the Zamfara State Governor on Broadcast Media and Public Affairs, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, said the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by fleeing bandits loyal to the notorious bandit leader, Dogo Gide.

Kaura explained that troops had earlier engaged the bandits and neutralised some of them, but were unaware that explosives had been planted along the route between Yar-gada and Mai-hayahaya villages.

He said seven deaths had been officially confirmed as of Saturday evening.

Also confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Joint Task Force, Northwest Operation Fansan Yamma, Captain David Adewusi, said the explosion was not the result of a foreign airstrike but an IED planted by terrorists.

The incident comes days after Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, visited several troubled communities along the Dansadau axis, becoming the first sitting governor to visit the area since 2011.

The governor’s visit is part of efforts to address insecurity and reconnect with affected communities.