President Tinubu, Wife To Attend Eyo Festival In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, will be part of the important guests to grace the Eyo Festival holding today in Lagos State.

The Lagos government is hosting the procession at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

Eyo festival, otherwise known as the Adamu Orisha Play, is a Yoruba festival unique to Lagos, Nigeria.

The festival is a significant cultural celebration known for its vibrant parades and colourful displays.

The word “Eyo” also refers to the costumed dancers, known as the masquerades, that come out during the festival. The origins of its observance are found in the inner workings of the secret societies of Lagos.

The event will also have the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy Kadri Hamzat, Lagos residents, visitors from other state and Nigerians in diaspora in attendance.

The festival will honour notable Lagosians, including President Tinubu’s late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, and former governors Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Chief Michael Otedola.