Kebbi Govt Announces Date For Argungu Fishing Festival

The Kebbi State Government has announced February 11 to 14 as the dates for the Argungu International Fishing Festival.

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera, disclosed this to journalists shortly after an expanded meeting with the State Festival Main Committee and the Emirate Local Organising Committee, held at the Deputy Governor’s Office on Friday.

“The Argungu Fishing Festival started as a peace initiative between the Sokoto Caliphate jihadists and the Kanta Kingdom,” the Emir said. “Because of its historical significance, UNESCO later adopted the festival as an international cultural event.”

He explained that following the Nigerian Civil War, the festival was also used to promote national unity.

“At the end of the civil war, the festival brought together fishermen from different parts of the country to symbolise unity during the Yakubu Gowon administration,” he added.

The Emir noted that this year’s festival is expected to attract dignitaries from across the globe. “The event will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Argungu Kingdom to the world,” he said.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of the State Main Committee and Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Tafida, said preparations were already in top gear.

“We have constituted various subcommittees to ensure a smooth and successful festival,” Tafida said.

He added that the state government has made comprehensive arrangements for the event. “These include venue preparation, hospitality, and the provision of awards for deserving winners, among other logistics,” he stated.

Senator Tafida charged members of the newly inaugurated committees to remain focused. “I urge all committee members not to relent in their efforts until we achieve a successful festival,” he said.