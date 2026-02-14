PHOTOS: Argungu Festival Shines With Spectacular Kabanci Water Display

The vibrant Kabanci water display has been a standout feature at the ongoing Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival in Argungu, showcasing the rich riverine heritage of Kebbi State.

Kabanci, a traditional water skill practiced for centuries by the people of the old Kabi Kingdom, highlights how local warriors and fishermen historically mastered river navigation and survival techniques.

During the performance, participants demonstrated a range of impressive abilities, including deep-water diving, underwater manoeuvring, canoe driving, and traditional fish-catching methods — reflecting how the community once depended on the river for both livelihood and defence.

The presentation also included a Durbar-style procession, symbolising the strength of Argungu’s ancient army, alongside exhibitions of traditional occupations such as blacksmithing, which remain central to the area’s cultural identity.

The Kabanci display continues to draw large crowds and remains one of the major cultural highlights of this year’s festival.

See more photos below: