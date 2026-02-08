Tinubu To Visit Kebbi For Project Commissioning, Argungu Festival — Gov Idris

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has announced that President Bola Tinubu will embark on a two-day state visit to Kebbi to commission projects executed by his administration.

Governor Idris revealed that the President will also attend the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, scheduled to be held from February 11 to 14.

Speaking on Sunday while receiving defectors from other political parties who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Jega Local Government Area, Governor Idris urged citizens to welcome the President.

“I urge all citizens of Kebbi State to come out en masse to welcome Mr President. Because of his tight schedule, he may not be able to commission all the projects executed by our administration, but he will commission some historic ones,” he said.

The governor also highlighted that participants from across Nigeria and beyond are expected to attend the Argungu International Fishing Festival.

On the recent political defections, Governor Idris commended the newcomers for their foresight and assured them of equal treatment within the APC.

He further noted that his administration has executed several development projects in the Jega Local Government Area and pledged to sustain its development drive across the state.

The Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, 61st edition marks the return of the festival after its postponement in 2025 to allow for infrastructural improvements.

The festival will be held at the Matan Fada River and is themed around unity, cultural heritage, and the end of the farming season.

It is recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Major activities include the Grand Fishing Finale, where fishermen compete to catch the largest fish using traditional tools, as well as canoe racing, wild duck catching, skin diving, local wrestling, boxing, cultural parades, music, dance, and an expanded agricultural trade fair.

The festival began in 1934 as a peace initiative between the Sokoto Caliphate and the Kebbi Kingdom and remains a symbol of unity and reconciliation.