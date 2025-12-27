Eyo Festival: Lagos Announces Control Measures, Allocates Parking Lots To 57 LGAs

The Lagos State Government has issued a formal notice to all 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas of the approved parking arrangements and access control measures put in place for the Eyo Festival.

In a statement, LASG said the allocation is to ensure smooth vehicular movement, public safety, and the uninterrupted flow of the Eyo procession holding on Saturday (today).

“In furtherance of adequate planning, seamless coordination, effective traffic management, and orderly participation of all stakeholders during the forthcoming (Adamu Orisa Play).

“ It has become imperative to clearly define parking locations and identification protocols for all LGs and LCDAs participating in the festival,” the statement said, listing the access control and movement schedule as:

All access roads leading to the event corridor will be fully opened at 8:00 a.m. All access roads will be closed by 11:00 a.m. prompt, as the Eyo procession will commence exactly at 11:00 a.m.

iii. No vehicular movement into the restricted areas will be permitted after the closure time.

Accordingly, all official vehicles, buses, and participants are advised to arrive early and comply strictly with the stipulated timeline to avoid disruption or denial of access.

Identification And Branding

To ensure proper identification, coordination, and ease of movement:

Each dedicated bus conveying participants from the respective LGs and LCDAs must display conspicuous identification banners.

ii The banners should be boldly placed in front of the buses, clearly indicating the name of the Local Government or LCDA.

iii. Only properly identified buses and vehicles will be allowed access to the designated parking areas.

Designated Car Parks for the Eyo Festival:

The following locations have been approved as designated car parks for vehicles participating in the Eyo Festival:

Odeya Car Park, Onikan Banquet Hall Car Park

iii. Arcade Car Park

National Assembly Car Park (Strictly for VVIPs only)

MUSON Centre Car Park National Museum Car Park Cricket Pitch Car Park

According to the statement, all LGs and LCDAs are enjoined to cooperate fully with traffic management and security personnel deployed to these locations and comply strictly with all directives issued on the day of the event.

“This notice is issued to ensure uniformity, orderliness, and the overall success of the Eyo Festival. However, all Chairmen, Council Managers, Directors, and Coordinators are requested to disseminate this information promptly to all concerned officers and participants for strict compliance.”