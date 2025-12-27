Gov Yahaya Mourns Death Of Seven Accident Victims

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sadness over the tragic motor accident that claimed the lives of seven persons from the Lawanti community in the Akko Local Government Area.

The victims were reportedly on their way to Maiduguri, Borno State, to attend a wedding ceremony.

Reacting to the sad news, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the incident as a painful and devastating loss, not only to the affected families but also to the entire Lawanti community, Akko LGA, and Gombe State at large, according to a statement by Director-General (Press Affairs) Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, on Saturday.

He noted that the untimely death of such precious souls has deeply touched the hearts of all, adding that no words can adequately console families who have lost loved ones under such tragic circumstances.

The Governor commiserated with the families of the victims, particularly the District Head of Jalingo, Bello Hassan Babangida, who lost his sister and niece; Idris Lawanti Maigari, who lost his daughter; and Idris A. Isah Lawanti, the Councillor representing Akko Ward, who also lost close relatives.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grants the bereaved families, relatives, and the entire Lawanti community the strength, patience,e and fortitude to bear this immense loss, and that He envelops the departed souls in His mercy.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also prayed that Allah forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, accept their good deeds, and grant them Aljannatul Firdaus.