2025 AFCON: Lookman Soaring And Five Takeaways From Nigeria Vs Tunisia Match

The top-of-the-table encounter between Nigeria vs Tunisia ended with a nervy 3-2 victory for the Super Eagles in the Group C game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The showdown was the seventh time the Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles had faced each other at an AFCON.

Nigeria won three times, and Tunisia once. Another two meetings went to penalty shootouts, with each nation winning one.

With the win, the Super Eagles are guaranteed top spot in Group C but will want to maintain their 100 per cent record. Tunisia knows that a draw will be enough to confirm their position as runners-up.

Lessons from the Nigeria vs Tunisia match

Here are six takeaways from the encounter between Nigeria and Tunisia.

Nigeria Show Dominance

The Super Eagles approached the game like a team on a mission, troubling the Tunisian defence with good interplay between Adams and Osimhen. Frank Onyeka’s addition in midfield meant Iwobi was given license to roam, and he was central to everything positive for the three-time African champions.

A Shaky Defence

Despite a near-perfect game and the Super Eagles limiting the Carthaginian Eagles to half-chances that rarely troubled Stanley Nwabali in goal in the first 70 minutes, the Tunisians did threaten in the late stages of the match.

The late pressure left the defensive lineup nervous and had to rely on the brute strength of Calvin Bassey to spare Bruno Oyemaechi and Bright Osayi-Samuel blushes after being easily beaten on a few occasions.

Osimhen Shows Aerial Prowess

In Nigeria’s previous game against Tanzania, the Galatasaray point man did not get on target and was desperate to get on the scoresheet.

The match seemed to have headed in the same direction as his header from an Akor Adams cross was only good enough to graze the top of the net. However, his persistence paid off after he perfectly guided Ademola Lookman’s cross was perfectly guided to beat Aymen Dahmen.

Lookman Soaring in Morocco

Whilst Osimhen opened the scoring, Lookman, the man of the match, registered a goal in the game.

For a player struggling for consistency for most parts of 2025. Lookman appears to have found his mojo in this tournament. With two goals and two assists, the Atalanta man showed a good level of confidence many had hoped to see during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

His crosses into the 18-yard box caused the Tunisians some worry, while his goal was well taken to put him on the score sheet and extend Nigeria’s lead.

Midfield Cohesion

Going into the tournament, pundits and fans alike doubted the team’s creativity and legs to go the distance. But the trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Iwobi, and Onyeka have shown a good level of understanding.

Iwobi, who plays for Fulham, was at the heart of the midfield three, acting as a master puppeteer, pulling the strings and dictating play. Onyeka showed strength and stability while the Captain Ndidi euxded confidence required of one wearing the arm band.

Nwabali Must Step Up

Many would have thought goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s slip-ups would have been a thing of the past.

But the Chippa United man had other things in store for Nigerian and could have done better for Tunisia’s first goal of the night. His communication with the defence line was also questionable at some points in the match.

Knockouts Sealed, Priorities Shifted

Despite the nervy ending to the Group C match, Nigeria have three points on offer and are now assured of a knockout berth. With that settled, most fans expect Coach Eric Chelle to ring some changes in the lineup for the game against Uganda on Tuesday.