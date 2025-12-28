Public Petitions Truncate 34 Lawyers’ Nomination For Federal High Court Judges Position

About 34 lawyers nominated for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court of Nigeria (FHC) have failed the integrity test for appointment as Judicial Officers in Nigeria and dropped from the race.

The integrity test is part of the new guidelines approved by the National Judicial Council (NJC) under the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, to eliminate persons of doubtful characters from being appointed as judicial officers.

The 34 legal practitioners are part of the 62 applicants nominated for the bench of the Federal high court, but got knocked off by various petitions against them during the integrity test.

Sources at the NJC revealed that only 28 nominees who received clean slate during the integrity test would now face the interview panel of the Council next month.

62 applicants passed the Computer Base Test (CBT) examination conducted by the Federal High Court, their names were thereafter forwarded to FJSC.

However, in line with the laid down procedure, the FJSC was said to have applied the policy of integrity test endorsed by the current Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun on public feedback on nominees by publishing the names of the 62 applicants.

The publication of nominees names on September 17, 2025, invited members of the public to submit feedback on nominees’ integrity, reputation and suitability for judicial appointment.

In one of the petitions from public feedback, a female nominee was accused of obtaining bribes in the discharge of her official duties and was referred to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for investigation.

At the end of the investigation, the Police Service Commission found as a fact that the female nominee actually demanded and received one Million Naira bribe in the course of a Court matter that passed through her office.

Armed with the established facts of the petition written by a lawyer against the female nominee and several others, the FJSC ended up upholding the nomination of only 28 names, forwarding same to the NJC and dropping the remaining 34 for failure to scale the integrity test.

Channels Television gathered that the lucky 28 nominees would be presented to the NJC at its meeting scheduled for January 2026.

The 28 shortlisted nominees will face NJC interview panel days before the proper meeting which the source said would hold in the second week of next month.

When contacted for comments on the matter, the NJC Director of Information, Kemi Ogedegbe, confirmed that the Council would meet between January 13 and 14 to consider issues in the process of the shortlisted candidates for appointments as Judges of the Federal High Court.

According to her, the 28 shortlisted nominees will face the Council interview panel days before the meeting, probably on Monday and Tuesday, while the meeting is Wednesday and Thursday.

Ogedegbe who refused detailed comments on petitions against some nominees insisted that the NJC is fully determined not to lower the entry point bar no matter who is involved.

“You are all aware, like the general public too, that transparency and judicial integrity have remained a top priority for the Kekere-Ekun led administration. There is no going back on that. Merit is the only factor that would come to play during the interview and only those found suitable would have their ways,” she said.