Tinubu Attends Eyo Festival, Says It Promotes Nigeria’s Tourism Potential

President Bola Tinubu joined thousands of Lagos residents and cultural enthusiasts at the grand finale of the 2025 Eyo Festival, marking the return of the iconic cultural parade after an eight-year hiatus.

The colourful event, held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, featured the President dressed in the traditional white robe, damask sash and distinctive hat associated with Eyo masqueraders.

Disclosing this in a statement on Saturday, presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu maintained that the festival indicates that Nigeria’s diverse culture and traditions hold immense tourism potential and should be harnessed as valuable tools for destination promotion.

“It is a reminder that our culture and traditions hold great tourism potential. Indeed, our cultural assets can serve as valuable resources for destination promotion,” the President was quoted as saying.

“The glamour of white-robed figures parading our streets sends a resounding message about our identity and our country.”

Tinubu described the carnival as “a great rekindling of our culture.”

“The Eyo Festival is a vibrant expression of the rich traditions of Lagos. It celebrates exemplary lives and outstanding contributions of distinguished Nigerians,” he said.

The Eyo Festival, which dates back to 1854, was held this year for the first time in eight years.

The 2025 edition honoured four eminent late Lagos personalities: former Military Administrator Mobolaji Johnson; former civilian governor Lateef Jakande; former governor Michael Otedola; and Tinubu’s mother, Abibatu Mogaji.

The President said that the festival coincided with “Detty December,” when Lagos welcomes Nigerians in the diaspora and foreign visitors.

He urged revellers to celebrate peacefully and ensure the safety of all participants.

In his welcome address, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described the event as historic and a cultural homecoming for the President.

“As our son and father, we are seated with the president to witness a defining moment in Lagos’ cultural history,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He commended traditional institutions under the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, for reviving the festival.