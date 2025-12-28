Troops Rescue Abductee, Recover Rustled Cattle In Kano

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) have rescued an abducted victim and recovered rustled cattle following a gun battle with armed bandits along the Kano–Katsina border.

The operation, which took place around the Yankwada area of Kano State in the early hours of Sunday, was launched after the troops received a tip-off on the movement of suspected bandits advancing from Daurawa and Kira areas of Katsina State towards the Kano axis.

Military sources said the troops intercepted the bandits at Ungwan Dogo/Ungwan Tudu, where a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued.

During the encounter, one kidnap victim, identified as Rabiu Alhaji Halilu, aged 38, was rescued. Halilu reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was immediately evacuated to the JTF Faruruwa Medical Centre for treatment.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Army 3 Brigade, Major Babatunde Zubairu, said the troops acted swiftly to prevent the bandits from escaping with their victims and stolen livestock.

“Acting swiftly, a fighting patrol was mobilized to the fringe of the Kano/Katsina border. At Ungwan Dogo and Ungwan Tudu, the troops encountered the armed bandits and engaged them in a fierce exchange,” he said.

Major Zubairu explained that the bandits were forced to retreat after being overwhelmed by the troops.

“The intense firepower of our troops forced the bandits to withdraw in disarray towards Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State,” he added.

Zubairu disclosed that two motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing bandits were recovered during the operation, alongside an undisclosed number of rustled cattle.

The army spokesman assured residents of the area that security forces remain vigilant.

“Our troops are still on high alert as clearance operations continue to ensure the safety and security of the affected communities,” he said.

Residents of the border communities have expressed relief over the successful operation, calling on security agencies to sustain the pressure on criminal elements operating in the area.