Bandits Kill Elderly Woman, Abduct Three In Attack On Kano Village 

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have launched a deadly attack on Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State, killing an elderly woman and abducting three residents.

The assault, which occurred late Saturday night, threw the small farming community into panic as many residents were asleep when the armed men stormed the area.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said operatives had already been deployed to track down the attackers.

“We are doing everything possible to rescue the kidnapped victims and restore calm to the area,” Kiyawa told our reporter.

READ ALSO: Troops Rescue 12 Abducted Teenage Girls In Borno

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen arrived on motorcycles, parking at the outskirts of the village before proceeding on foot to avoid early detection.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the killing of the elderly woman as “heartbreaking.”

“She pleaded with them not to take her son,” he said. “They refused to listen to her. They shot her and took the young man away.”

The attackers also raided another house, abducting two women, including the sister-in-law of the ward councillor.

As of the time of filing this report, security operatives were said to be combing nearby forests in a bid to rescue the victims and apprehend the assailants.