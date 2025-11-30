Troops Rescue 12 Abducted Teenage Girls In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have rescued 12 teenage girls abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Mussa District, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

This was disclosed in a post on Sunday by the Nigerian Army via its official X handle.

“The Nigerian Army has successfully rescued 12 teenage girls abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Mussa District of Askira/Uba Local Government Area, Borno State,” the statement read.

“They were freed on Saturday, 29 November, following a swift, intelligence-led operation by troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the southern Borno axis,” it noted.

The army said the rescued girls had been moved to a secure military facility where they are receiving comprehensive medical care, psychological support and debriefing.

Ranging between 15 and 20 years, the victims were kidnapped on November 23 while harvesting crops on their family farmlands.

“Upon completion of these processes, they will be formally reunited with their families. Their recovery has brought immense relief to the community, which had been gripped by fear following the abduction,” it added.

According to the statement, the victims are Fatima Shaibu (17), Fatima Umaru (15), Hauwa Abubakar (18), Saliha Muhammed (15), Sadiya Umaru (17), Amira Babel (15), Zara Adamu (17), Nana Shaibu (15), Zainab Musa (18), Zainab Muhammed (17), Jamila Saidu (15) and Hauwa Hamidu (17).

The Military High Command commended the doggedness of the troops for their swift response and acknowledged the crucial support of security stakeholders and local informants whose timely intelligence enabled the successful rescue.

“Troops continue to pursue ISWAP remnants across southern Borno to prevent further attacks and safeguard civilians.”

“The Nigerian Army calls on communities to continue supporting ongoing operations by providing credible and timely information, emphasising that collaborative efforts are essential to defeating terrorism and ensuring lasting security,” the statement added.