‘Preferred Destination’, Bauchi Governor Signals Possible Defection To ADC

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has indicated that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is his preferred political destination, fueling speculation about a potential departure from the crisis-plagued Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the country’s opposition landscape begins to shift ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mohammed made the declaration on Tuesday in Bauchi after a meeting at Ramat House with an ADC delegation led by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal.

He said he explored every avenue for reconciliation within the PDP, but efforts ultimately failed.

The governor explained that extensive consultations had confirmed ADC as the platform most aligned with his political vision and that of his associates.

“We left all our options open, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), but we realized we cannot remain where we are not wanted. We must find a place within the opposition,” Mohammed said.

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Describing the ADC as “enduring and widely acceptable” to his stakeholders, the governor emphasized that ongoing discussions across political divides accounted for the delay in making a final decision.

“Because I am managing two constituencies—Bauchi State and the federation—we must act carefully. Party interests at both national and sub-national levels, especially within the PDP, must be respected. That is why discussions have taken time,” he added.

Mohammed revealed that a formal announcement of his defection would be made soon, as negotiations were underway to “perfect the conditions” for the move.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, the governor said ongoing consultations with key stakeholders were critical to building a strong opposition. “The people in ADC are our brothers. Some joined earlier, and we are joining now,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Babachir Lawal warned that Nigeria’s future could be at risk if the APC-led government retains power in 2027.

He disclosed that efforts are ongoing to unite opposition forces under the guidance of former Senate President David Mark, describing the upcoming elections as a decisive moment for the nation.

Lawal urged political actors with “good intentions” to consolidate and avert what he termed a looming national crisis.