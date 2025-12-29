2027: Wike Accuses Seyi Makinde Of ‘Fueling Party Crisis’

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, of allegedly being the brain behind the current crisis rocking the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike alleged during his end-of-year media chat at his residence in Port Harcourt.

He also reacted to allegations by Makinde that he (Wike) had pledged to mobilise the PDP in support of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Describing the claim as false, Wike accused the Governor of lying and playing a central role in the deepening crisis within the PDP.

According to the FCT minister, Makinde’s actions, alongside those of some party leaders, have contributed significantly to the internal instability rocking the opposition party.

He also took a swipe at PDP chieftain, Chief Bode George, saying the former deputy national chairman had little political value to offer the party in Lagos State.

Wike further addressed the ongoing leadership tussle within the PDP, insisting that the tenure of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has elapsed.

He warned that if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to recognise a proposed caretaker committee within the stipulated 60-day window, he would explore legal options to compel compliance.

On allegations by Makinde that he received one million dollars to support President Tinubu, Wike dismissed the claim, saying that while he chose to wield political influence, Makinde opted to become “a contractor.”

He also accused the Oyo governor of masterminding the removal of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as PDP National Secretary in a bid to control the party structure.

The FCT minister also weighed in on Makinde’s alleged presidential ambition, arguing that such a move would face resistance from the northern part of the country.

He acknowledged that governors now have increased financial resources following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Tinubu, but cautioned that access to more funds could cloud judgment.

Responding to questions on the value of the naira, Wike argued that exchange rates are not the sole measure of economic progress.

Reiterating his earlier position, Wike again denied ever attending any meeting where he purportedly promised to deliver the PDP to President Tinubu in 2027.

Turning to Rivers State politics, the former governor warned that singing “On your mandate we shall stand” would not automatically guarantee any sitting governor a return ticket.

He accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of reneging on their political agreement with the intention of using and dumping him.

Wike dismissed claims that Governor Fubara is the “number one” political leader in the state, insisting there is no such thing as “APC 001” in Rivers State.

He disclosed that he had facilitated reconciliation meetings between the governor and members of the State House of Assembly, as well as between the governor and the state’s elders council.

He added that he does not require anyone’s permission to convene meetings with his political associates and party leaders.

Addressing his relationship with Senator Ireti Kingibe, Wike read out a letter in which the lawmaker commended his efforts at transforming Abuja into a model city, accusing her of double standards over her public criticism of his administration.

On the 2027 general elections and the emerging coalition around the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Wike dismissed the alliance as unserious.

He described the reported defection of Peter Obi to the ADC as unfortunate, noting that the PDP ought to have been the main opposition platform challenging the ruling APC but had weakened itself through internal crises.

He stressed that 2026 would be a full political year, urging politicians to begin preparing their supporters.

Wike concluded by asserting that if council elections were held in the FCT today, the PDP would struggle to win, arguing that ongoing development projects in Abuja would favour President Tinubu in any election.