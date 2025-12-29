Oil Rises As Investors Weigh Outcome Of Trump–Zelenskiy Meeting

Oil prices rose on Monday as investors weighed the outcome of talks between the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents on a potential deal to end the war in Ukraine, as well as tensions in the Middle East that could disrupt supply.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy were “getting a lot closer, maybe very close” to an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, while acknowledging that the fate of the disputed Donbas region remains a key unresolved issue.

The two leaders spoke at a joint press conference late Sunday afternoon after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump said it will be clear “in a few weeks” whether negotiations to end the war will succeed.

The peace talks did not reach an agreement on territorial issues, so a Russia–Ukraine peace deal may remain deadlocked with no quick breakthrough, said Mingyu Gao, energy and chemical chief researcher at China Futures Co. Ltd.

Brent crude futures rose 63 cents, or 1.04%, to $61.27 per barrel at 0443 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 58 cents, or 1.02%, to $57.32.

Both benchmark prices fell more than 2% on Friday as investors weighed a looming global supply glut and the possibility of a Ukraine peace deal ahead of weekend talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The reason prices are rising also includes that geopolitical tensions remain elevated, as Russia and Ukraine continued striking each other’s energy infrastructure over the weekend, Yang An, a China-based analyst at Haitong Futures, told Reuters.

“The Middle East has also been unsettled recently, with Saudi air strikes in Yemen and Iran saying the country is in a ‘full-scale war’ with the U.S., Europe, and Israel. This may be what’s driving market concerns about potential supply disruptions,” Yang added.

WTI is expected to trade within a $55-$60 range with an eye also on U.S. enforcement actions against Venezuelan oil shipments and any fallout from the U.S. military strike against ISIS targets in Nigeria, which produces about 1.5 million barrels per day, an IG analyst, Tony Sycamore, told Reuters in a note.