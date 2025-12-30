Alleged Money Laundering: Court Orders Remand Of Malami, Son, One Other In Kuje

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, his son Abdulaziz Malami, and Bashir Asabe at the Kuje Correctional Facility, pending the hearing and determination of their bail application.

Ruling on an oral bail application made by the defendants’ counsel, Justice Nwite stated that granting the bail request at this stage would amount to an ambush, as the defence team had already submitted a written bail application.

After the defendants pleaded not guilty to the sixteen-count charges related to alleged corruption, Justice Nwite adjourned the matter to January 2, 2026, for the hearing of the bail application.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The trio were arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had brought a 16-count charge against Abubakar Malami, his son Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, and their associate, Hajia Bashir Asabe.

READ ALSO: [Alleged Money Laundering] Malami, Son, One Other Plead Not Guilty To 16-Count Charge

The charges include large-scale money laundering and the illegal acquisition of properties worth over N8.7 billion.

The charge, identified as FHC/ABJ/CR/700/2025, accused the defendants of conspiring to conceal, disguise, and retain proceeds from illegal activities.

The indictment claimed that they used multiple bank accounts, corporate entities, and high-value real estate transactions over nearly ten years to indirectly acquire the illicit funds.

The charge sheet stated that the alleged offences took place between 2015 and 2025, primarily within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, during Malami’s time as the country’s Attorney-General.

The EFCC claimed that Malami and his son used Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited to hide N1.014 billion in a Sterling Bank account from July 2022 to June 2025. They are also accused of depositing an additional N600.01 million between September 2020 and February 2021.

The properties in question include a luxury duplex on Amazon Street, Maitama, purchased for N500 million; a property on Onitsha Crescent, Garki, bought for N700 million; and another in Jabi District for N850 million.

Additional acquisitions include real estate on Rhine Street, Maitama (N430 million); in Asokoro District (N210 million and N325 million); and at Efab Estate, Gwarimpa (N120 million).

The EFCC further alleged that Malami used unlawful proceeds totaling N952 million to acquire multiple properties in Abuja, Kano, and Birnin Kebbi between 2018 and 2023. These acquisitions were allegedly made through proxies and corporate entities to obscure ownership.

Hajia Bashir Asabe, described as an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Ltd, is said to have played a central role in facilitating these property deals and disguising ownership on Malami’s behalf.

The commission claimed that the alleged actions violate the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The EFCC has listed a range of witnesses, including investigators, bank officials, bureau de change operators, and company representatives, to support its case.