NYSC Official Arraigned For Conspiracy In Female Corps Members’ Death

The Local Government Inspector of the National Youth Service Corps in the Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State has been arraigned before an Isabo Magistrates’ Court in the state capital over alleged conspiracy and attempt to procure abortion.

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Abbas Olalekan’s arraignment followed the death of a female corps member, Victoria Ariyo, who reportedly died last Tuesday from pregnancy complications.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between January and March at Ikereku area, Laderin, Abeokuta.

Olalekan pleaded not guilty to the two charges perferred against him.

Counsel for the defendant, Bunmi Adelabu, however, applied for his bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The magistrate, Mrs. A. K. Araba, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with two sureties in like sum, ruling that one of the sureties must be a blood relative, while the other must be gainfully employed.

The magistrate also ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Ibara Correctional Centre pending perfection of the bail conditions.

The case was later adjourned until April 14 for further hearing.

Ariyo, serving in local government, had allegedly died from complications after terminating her pregnancy.

Sources alleged that the LGI and the deceased were in a relationship, which eventually led to the pregnancy.

In a statement last Saturday, the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, confirmed that a staff member of the agency was under investigation in connection with the incident.

She said the NYSC was “deeply saddened by the loss of a Corps Member… under circumstances that are currently being investigated.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and pray for the peaceful repose of her soul,” the NYSC said.