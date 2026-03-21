NYSC Mourns Ogun Corps Member, Confirms Arrest Of Employee

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has mourned a female corps member who died in Abeokuta, Ogun State, from complications linked to an alleged abortion.

In a statement on Saturday, the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, confirmed that a staff member was under investigation in connection with the incident.

She said the agency was “deeply saddened by the loss of a Corps Member… under circumstances that are currently being investigated.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and pray for the peaceful repose of her soul,” the NYSC said.

READ ALSO: Ogun Police Arrest NYSC Official Over Death Of Female Corps Member

Loss Of A Corps Member In Ogun State And The Suspected Involvement Of An NYSC Staff The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is deeply saddened by the loss of a Corps Member in Abeokuta, Ogun State, under circumstances that are currently being investigated. We… pic.twitter.com/8OtLcSbf8Z — NYSC NDHQ (@officialnyscng) March 21, 2026 Advertisement

It added that “the matter is currently under investigation by relevant security agencies, and the individual concerned has been taken into custody.

“We wish to use this medium to reiterate that the NYSC maintains a strict code of conduct for its staff and corps members and will not condone any act of misconduct or abuse of office,” it added.

The NYSC said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities to ensure that the truth is established and justice served.

It also urged the public to refrain from speculation and allow due process to take its course.

“In the meantime, management wishes to state, once again, that the welfare, safety, and dignity of our corps members remain paramount to the scheme,” the statement added.

Police Arrest NYSC Official

Meanwhile, the police authorities in Ogun State have arrested the Abeokuta South local government inspector of the NYSC in connection with the death of a female youth corps member.

The Command’s spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the suspect, identified as Abbas Olalekan, was taken in following the death of the lady on Tuesday.

“I can confirm to you that the man has been arrested and investigations are ongoing to unravel both the remote and immediate causes of the death,” he said.

Sources alleged that the LGI and the deceased were in a relationship, which eventually led to the pregnancy.

It was alleged that Olalekan announced her death verbally and mobilised some corps members to organise her burial, with her remains reportedly buried at Kobape Cemetery on Kobape-Sagamu Road in Abeokuta, the state capital.