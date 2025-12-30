US Precision Drone Strikes A Clear Warning To Terrorists – Amachree

Former Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree, has described the recent United States airstrikes against terrorists in Nigeria’s North-West as a calculated and deliberate warning, not a random military action.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, Amachree said the operation sends a clear message to terrorists and their supporters, warning that sustained military action will follow.

“The message is very clear. It’s a warning shot to the terrorists and their supporters, wherever they are. I believe the raids will continue,” he said, emphasizing that insecurity should no longer be politicized.

“We can’t keep making it political and dodging the real issues that have persisted for years.”

READ ALSO: US Struck ISIS Sokoto Camps With 16 GPS-Guided Munitions — FG

The ex-DSS boss explained that the strikes involved highly sophisticated MQ-9 Reaper Predator drones and precision-guided missiles. He stressed that such operations are far too expensive to be symbolic or accidental.

“The missiles used were precision-guided and delivered by the MQ-9 Reaper Predator drone, which are very costly,” Amachree said. “The Reaper drone itself costs about 30 to 33 million dollars, and the missiles used in the strikes are about 2 million dollars each.

“I don’t think the United States would wake up one morning and throw its money in the desert somewhere.”

His comments come after the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, confirmed that Nigeria officially requested and supported the US strikes, which reportedly killed several terrorists in Sokoto State.

The United States had earlier confirmed the strikes carried out on Thursday in the North-West.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily on Friday, Tuggar said Nigeria remains open to global collaboration in the fight against terrorism and insecurity.

“We have been working closely with the Americans. This is what we’ve always hoped for – to work with the Americans and other countries to combat terrorism and stop the deaths of innocent Nigerians,” Tuggar said.

He also revealed that the operation was conducted at the request of the Nigerian government, with intelligence provided by Nigerian authorities.

“It was Nigeria that provided the intelligence for the US strike in Nigeria,” Tuggar stated. “I spoke with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for 19 minutes before the strike, and we agreed to consult President Tinubu for his approval. He gave it.”

The minister added that President Bola Tinubu approved the strike on the condition that it be clearly identified as a joint operation.

“We made sure it was clear that it is a joint operation and not targeting any particular religion,” Tuggar emphasized, noting Nigeria’s multi-religious identity and commitment to protecting all lives and property.

The strikes mark a significant escalation in international cooperation against terrorism in Nigeria’s North-West.