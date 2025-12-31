AFCON 2025: Nigeria’s Super Eagles To Face Mozambique In Round Of 16 (FULL FIXTURES)

The Super Eagles will take on Mozambique in the last 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in their hunt for a fourth continental title.

Nigeria defeated Uganda 3-1 on Tuesday to maintain their perfect record in the group stage of the 2025 continental showpiece after victories against Tanzania and Tunisia.

While Coach Eric Chelle’s side had nine points, their opponent finished as third in Group F, guaranteeing them a place as one of best losers.

The Southern Africans lost 1-2 to Cameroon in their final match on Wednesday; they finished with three points, Côte d’Ivoire seven, same as Indomitable Lions. Gabon had no point.

The Mambas of Mozambique will now travel to Fez to face Nigeria for a berth in the quarter-finals.

That game will be a rematch of the 2010 AFCON meeting between the Super Eagles and the Mambas. In that clash, an Osaze Odewingie brace and a goal from Obafemi Martins earned Nigeria a 3-0 victory.

The winner of the Monday, January 5 tie at the Fez Stadium will take on either Algeria or DR Congo in the quarter-finals.

In other last 16 games, Cameroon are up against South Africa, one of the feisty encounters lined up for this stage of the competition.

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will do battle with the Eagles of Mali, Senegal take on Sudan while hosts Morocco play Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Egypt must defeat Benin Republic to reach the next round of the AFCON, DR Congo square off with Algeria.

It will be a West Africa derby between holders Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. The Elephants will be aiming to become the first nation since Egypt in 2010 to retain the AFCON title.

Thursday and Friday are rest days at the Cup of Nations in Morocco before the knockout phase begins on Saturday.

The AFCON Round of 16 will run from January 3–6, 2026 while the quarter‑finals are billed for January 9–10.

AFCON 2025 Round of 16 Fixtures

See the full last 16 fixtures for the 2025 AFCON:

Mali vs Tunisia

Senegal vs Sudan

Egypt vs Benin

Cote d’Ivoire vs Burkina Faso

South Africa vs Cameroon

Morocco vs Tanzania

Algeria vs Congo DR

Nigeria vs Mozambique