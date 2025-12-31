Kebbi: Police Confirm Two Deaths In Rice Mill Accident, Rescue Efforts Continue

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the death of two staff members of a private rice mill, as rescue efforts continue following an industrial accident at a private rice mill in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, visited the rice production facility in Birnin Kebbi to assess ongoing rescue and security operations after the partial collapse of the rice parboiling section of the mill.

During the visit, the Commissioner was briefed by police officers and emergency responders.

He commended the joint efforts of the Police, the State and Federal Fire Services, and other relevant agencies, who have remained on site since the incident to secure the area and support rescue operations.

As of the time of the visit, two persons who were earlier evacuated were confirmed dead by medical doctors.

One injured victim has been treated and discharged, while four others remain trapped, with rescue efforts ongoing.

The Commissioner reassured the public that adequate security has been deployed to the area and that a comprehensive investigation will commence after the rescue phase.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and urged members of the public to remain calm, assuring that further updates would be provided.