[UPDATED] National Grid Collapses Again

The National Grid on Tuesday recorded its second collapse in 2026.

As of the time of filing this report, data showed zero megawatts of power supply to the 11 electricity distribution companies.

The Grid had recorded its first collapse in the year last Friday, barely weeks after a similar incident on December 29, 2025, which had caused widespread power outages across the country.

Grid collapses have been attributed to a combination of technical faults, inadequate maintenance of transmission lines, and fluctuations in generation capacity.

Electricity generation dropped sharply from over 4,500 megawatts to as low as 0 megawatts as of 11: 00 AM.

Checks showed that all 23 power generation plants connected to the grid reportedly lost output during the incident, resulting in zero power allocation to each of the 11 electricity distribution companies.

The cause of the collapse could not be immediately determined, and officials of the Transmission Company of Nigeria had yet to issue a detailed statement at the time of filing this report.