National Grid Records First Collapse In 2026

The National Power Grid has recorded its first collapse in 2026 on Friday, barely weeks after a similar incident on December 29, 2025, which had caused widespread power outages across the country.

Grid collapses have been attributed to a combination of technical faults, inadequate maintenance of transmission lines, and fluctuations in generation capacity.

Electricity generation dropped sharply from over 4,500 megawatts to as low as 24 megawatts as of 1:30 pm.

Checks showed that all 23 power generation plants connected to the grid reportedly lost output during the incident, resulting in zero power allocation to each of the 11 electricity distribution companies.

The cause of the collapse could not be immediately determined, and officials of the Transmission Company of Nigeria had yet to issue a detailed statement at the time of filing this report.

READ ALSO: President Tinubu Approves Commercial Oil Drilling In Ogun

A notice from Abuja Electric to customers noted that “gradual restoration of supply” has commenced.