NNPP Declares Suspension Of Kano Chairman Null And Void

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has declared invalid the suspension of the party’s Kano State Chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa.

Dungurawa was reportedly suspended on Monday by executive members of the NNPP in Gargari Ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, who accused him of fostering division within the party and promoting internal discord.

Following his suspension, the party’s Kano State executive committee on Tuesday announced the appointment of Abdullahi Abiya as the acting chairman of the NNPP in the state.

READ ALSO: Crisis Rocks NNPP As Kwankwaso, Kano Gov Disagree Over Alleged Defection

In a statement issued by Ladipo Johnson, the spokesperson of the NNPP, the party strongly faulted the suspension of Dungurawa, branding the move as “misplaced, undemocratic, null and void, and entirely without effect.”

The statement further stressed that the action constituted a serious breach of party discipline, noting that it amounted to gross anti-party conduct and violated the existing provisions of the NNPP constitution.

Johnson described Dungurawa as a “dedicated, diligent, and responsible chairman,” noting that his leadership and sustained performance had been outstanding and had significantly advanced the growth of the party in Kano State.

Read the full statement below:

NNPP NWC DENOUNCES THE PURPORTED SUSPENSION OF IT’S KANO STATE CHAIRMAN, ALHAJI HASIMU DUNGURAWA: STATES THAT IT IS AN ILLEGALITY!

The National Working Committee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) condemns in the strongest terms the purported suspension of the Kano State Chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, stating that such action is misplaced, undemocratic, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

It will be recalled that some questionable executive members of the NNPP in Gargari Ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, had allegedly announced the purported suspension of Hashim Dungurawa. Their action indeed amounts to a gross anti-Party activity as it violates the extant provisions of the Party’s constitution.

The statement praised Hashimu Dungurawa as a conscientious, hardworking, and dutiful chairman whose leadership and performamce over time have been remarkable and contributed to the progress of the Party in Kano State.