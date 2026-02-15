Tinubu Orders Investigation Into Kano Market Fire

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation into the fire outbreak that destroyed shops and goods at Singer Market in Kano State.

He commiserated with traders and people of the state over the devastating fire incident, which he described as tragic.

The Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Sunday, said Tinubu had earlier reached out to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf to obtain a situation report on the fire.

“The President was particularly alarmed that the latest incident came less than two weeks after another fire destroyed dozens of shops and property at the same market.

“President Tinubu directed a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the market fires, which often leave traders in despair,” the statement partly read.

Shops, Property Damaged

The blaze reportedly started at about 4 p.m. on Saturday and continued to burn late into the night.

Emergency responders from the Kano State Fire Service, supported by the Federal Fire Service and some private organisations, battled the inferno for several hours as traders attempted to salvage their goods.

The fire affected parts of the market, including the Gidan Gilas section, where shops and property were damaged.

Governor Abba Yusuf, who later visited the scene on Saturday night to assess the situation, called on the Federal Government to intervene by providing modern firefighting equipment, including air support and other critical tools, to help contain the fire and prevent future recurrences.

The fire disaster came less than two weeks after a devastating fire swept through the market in the early hours of February 2, destroying goods worth billions of naira.

That incident affected several sections along Bello Road, including Gidan Mazaf, Gidan Taki, and Gidan Katsinawa, where large quantities of household commodities such as soap, detergent, and cooking oil were lost.

The incident attracted the attention of political figures, including two former presidential candidates, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, who visited the market to sympathise with traders and assess the scale of losses.