Gov Yusuf Defects To APC With 22 State, Nine Federal Lawmakers

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside 22 members of the Kano State House of Assembly and nine members of the House of Representatives.

The governor announced the decision at a political event held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano on Monday.

Addressing party leaders, lawmakers and supporters at the event, Governor Yusuf said the decision followed extensive consultations with elected representatives and key stakeholders across the state.

“After wide consultation, 22 out of 24 members of the Kano State House of Assembly and nine out of 14 members of the House of Representatives have concluded that we should join the APC,” Yusuf said.

He explained that the move was aimed at strengthening governance and accelerating development in the state.

“We are choosing partnership rather than polarisation. Political parties are vehicles; the destination is to bring positive change to the people of Kano,” the governor stated. “Judge this decision by the work we do for the people of Kano.”

The event was attended by prominent APC leaders, including former National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje; Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin; and Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Kabiru Bichi, among others.

Reacting to the development, the Kano State APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, described the mass defection as bold and historic.

“This is a bold decision. APC members in Kano will remain loyal to Governor Abba Yusuf as he joins the party,” Abbas said.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, also urged his supporters to rally behind the governor.

“I urge all my supporters to support Governor Abba Yusuf so that we can work together for the progress of Kano State,” he said.

Former APC National Chairman Ganduje welcomed the governor and the lawmakers into the party, describing Yusuf as a progressive politician.

“Governor Abba Yusuf is a progressive politician and deserves to be in the APC. From now on, he is the leader of the party in Kano State,” Ganduje declared.

“Every member and leader of the party is 100 per cent with him.”

The defection of the governor alongside a majority of state and federal lawmakers is expected to significantly reshape the political landscape in Kano State.