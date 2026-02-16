Shettima To Lead FG Delegation To Kano After Singer Market Fire Incident

President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead a high-powered Federal Government delegation to Kano to express sympathy and support for victims of the Singer Market fire disaster.

The delegation, scheduled to depart Abuja on Monday, will convey the President’s condolences to traders who reportedly lost billions of naira in the weekend fire that engulfed the market — the second such incident in two weeks.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to him, the delegation will also pledge, on behalf of the Federal Government, financial assistance to support the victims and assist Kano State in facilitating the swift reopening of the market.

Members of the delegation include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; Senator Kawu Ismaila; and Abubakar Kabir Bichi, Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations.

Also on the team are the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Bernard Doro, and Mrs Zubaida Umar, Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Onanuga noted that President Tinubu, who earlier spoke by telephone with Governor Abba Yusuf, expressed his condolences to the traders and people of Kano State over the devastating fire outbreak.

The fire, which started on Saturday evening and continued into Sunday morning, caused extensive damage at Singer Market, described as Nigeria’s largest food market.

The statement added that the President was particularly concerned that the latest incident occurred less than two weeks after a previous fire destroyed dozens of shops and property at the same market.

He has directed a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the recurring market fires, which have continued to leave traders in distress.