2026: FG To Partner Govs On Non-Oil Exports Under AfCFTA

The Federal Government has said it will deepen its participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in 2026, by working with state governors to identify at least one exportable product in each of the country’s 774 local governments.

The move gears towards scaling production, boosting non-oil exports, and strengthening competitiveness across Africa.

While speaking on ‘Nigeria’s AfCFTA Achievements Report 2025’ under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, noted that Nigeria’s AfCFTA Agenda in 2026 will be building on implementation milestones recorded in 2025.

According to her, the plan aims at positioning the country to better exploit opportunities under the continent-wide trade pact.

Operationalised through the AfCFTA Central Coordination Committee (CCC), the Ministry will collaborate with development partners across public and private sector institutions to mobilise production nationwide, while also undertaking an awareness and sensitisation campaign.

“FMITI will work with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and State Governments to identify a minimum of one (1) product that each Local Government Area can export into the AfCFTA market,” the report stated.

Beyond local production, the 2026 agenda places a strong emphasis on creating an enabling policy and regulatory environment to support the full implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement and its protocols, with the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment leading the regulatory alignment efforts.

READ ALSO: Oil Up Following Biggest Annual Loss Since 2020

In addition, Nigeria plans to upgrade trade data systems to effectively track AfCFTA trade flows, including disaggregated data on goods, services, and participation by women and youth, while expanding global advocacy and hosting key continental trade events ahead of the Intra-African Trade Fair in 2027.

The report also outlines plans to demystify AfCFTA rules and compliance requirements through a series of targeted publications for businesses, alongside measures to strengthen institutional coordination and improve accountability among public sector agencies involved in trade facilitation.

On investment and industrial capacity, the document notes that: “Investment mobilisation efforts with foreign and domestic investors will prioritise the exponential increase of productive capacity in key sectors, to position Nigeria as the innovation, production and distribution hub of the AfCFTA market.”