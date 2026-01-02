Orji Uzor Kalu Pledges To Deliver Abia To APC In 2027

The political temperature in Abia State is already beginning to rise ahead of the 2027 general election, as the Senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, has pledged to do all within his power to deliver Abia State to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the pledge at Ekoli in Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State during his annual New Year visit to the Chairman of the APC in Ebonyi State, Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

The former Abia State Governor said he would deploy everything within his arsenal to ensure that the APC wrests power from the ruling Labour Party in Abia State.

“I will support President Bola Tinubu and the APC gubernatorial candidate in the elections. I will put my heart on the field to ensure that the APC wins a landslide in Abia at the election.

“The incumbent Governor, Dr Alex Otti, is my friend, but I am not discussing politics—only the total victory of the APC in the elections.”

He urged state governors to secure their respective states and not leave such responsibilities to President Bola Tinubu.

“When I was Abia governor, I ensured total security of lives and property. There were no cases of kidnapping, among other crimes, in Abia, and this was at a period when other states were grappling with heightened insecurity.

“The governors should emulate Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, who has ensured adequate peace and security in the state,” he said.

Kalu noted that he conceived his annual New Year visit to the Ebonyi APC chairman due to his age-long loyalty to him.

“He is an embodiment of loyalty and is someone you can trust with your life. I raised him as a child, even when his father was alive, and he was part of the success stories I recorded as a governor.

“When I handed him over to former Ebonyi State Governor, Senator David Umahi, I urged him to give his principal 100 per cent loyalty, and he has transferred such virtue to the incumbent governor, Nwifuru,” he said.