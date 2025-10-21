‘Otti Hasn’t Joined APC’, Abia Govt Debunks Defection Rumour

The Abia State government has debunked what it described as “a false and mischievous report” circulating on social media and some online platforms alleging that Governor Alex Chioma Otti, has defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement released by the Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, said that the report is nothing but a fabrication by political propagandists who are unsettled by the Governor’s consistent delivery of good governance and his growing popularity across party lines.

He said that the “baseless publication” is a desperate attempt to distract the people of Abia and sow seeds of confusion where none exists.

According to the Commissioner, Governor Otti remains a committed and proud member of the Labour Party, the platform under which the good people of Abia overwhelmingly elected him to serve.

He added that Otti’s focus remains unshaken, to rebuild Abia, restore accountability, and deliver the dividends of democracy to every citizen of the state.

“It is important to remind the public that only last week, during the October edition of “Governor Alex Otti Speaks to Abians,” the Governor made it unequivocally clear that his interest is not in political permutations or defections, but in service to humanity and the transformation of Abia State. He reaffirmed that leadership, to him, is about impact, not political convenience.

“The Otti-led administration has continued to pursue a clear vision anchored on transparency, fiscal discipline, infrastructure renewal, economic growth, youth empowerment, and the restoration of public confidence in governance. These are values synonymous with the Labour Party’s ideals, values that the Governor will never compromise for any political expediency.

“The public is therefore advised to disregard the false report and treat it as another cheap propaganda orchestrated by those whose only aim is to divert attention from the monumental progress currently being recorded in Abia State under the present administration.

“We wish to assure Abians that Governor Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, remains resolute in his mission to continue to build a new Abia where truth, justice, and equity prevail under the banner of the Labour Party,” the statement concluded.