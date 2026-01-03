Kidnappers Demand ₦450m For Release Of Abducted Monarch, Son, Others

Kidnappers holding a traditional ruler in Kwara State, the Oniwo of Aafin, Oba Simeon Olaonipekun, his son, and other abducted residents have demanded a total ransom of ₦450 million for their release, heightening concerns over the worsening security situation in the state.

Sources confirmed on Friday that the abductors are demanding ₦150m for the release of the monarch and his son, Olaolu, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps, while an additional ₦ 300m has been demanded for the release of eight residents abducted from Adanla-Irese, a suburb of Igbaja in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The Coordinator of the Kwara South Joint Community Security Watch Network, Elder Olaitan Oyin-Zubair, confirmed the development, noting that ransom negotiations had begun for both sets of abductees.

“Only two days ago, the kidnappers demanded N300 million for the release of the Adanla abductees. Today, they demanded N150 million for the monarch and his son,” he said.

The monarch was abducted on Wednesday night, December 31, 2025, when gunmen reportedly stormed the royal palace in Aafin community, Ile-Ire district of Ifelodun LGA, at about 8 pm.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that about eight armed men invaded the palace, firing sporadically and forcing entry into the building.

“They broke down the doors with their guns and demanded to see the monarch and his wife,” a family source said.

During the attack, the monarch’s wife, Felicia Olaonipekun, was shot in the arm and later taken to a hospital for treatment.

The attackers subsequently abducted the monarch and his son, while the local vigilante group was reportedly overwhelmed.

According to sources, only two vigilante members were on duty at the time of the attack and were unable to confront the heavily armed assailants.

In a related incident, suspected bandits had earlier, on Friday, December 26, 2025, invaded the Adanla community in Ifelodun LGA, abducting eight residents during a late evening raid.

Residents said the attackers stormed the agrarian community around 7 pm, firing sporadically as they moved from house to house, forcing residents to comply.

As of press time, the Kwara State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the ransom demands.

Residents and community leaders have continued to appeal to both state and federal authorities to intensify security operations and ensure the safe release of all abducted victims.