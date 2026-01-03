Police Arrest Two Suspected Ritualists In Ondo

The long arm of the law has caught up with two persons suspected of being ritualists in Ile-Oluji town in Ondo State, as they were nabbed by the police on December 27, 2025.

The suspects were arrested after credible intelligence by operatives of the SWAT Tactical team, acting on a tip-off by a concerned citizen.

Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, narrated how the suspects were apprehended.

“The operation led to the arrest of two Suspects identified as Maria (female, 53 years) and Adewale (male, 28 years), while a10-year-old boy who was allegedly intended to be used for a ritual was successfully rescued. Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to a hospital for medical attention.”

Jimoh further explained how the two Suspects had planned to carry out their evil plan. “Preliminary investigations revealed that Maria conspired with her son, Adewale, to engage the services of an herbalist to use the victim for money ritual.”

He noted that the suspects are currently in police custody and have confessed to the crime.

He added that they will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Reacting to the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, warned parents to discourage their children from the “get-rich-quick” syndrome and to instill in them the values of hard work and integrity.

The Police Spokesperson appealed to members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.