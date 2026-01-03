Missile Hits Near Military Airport In Syria’s Damascus

An unidentified missile hit an area of the Syrian capital, Damascus, home to a military airport, on Saturday, state media reported.

Syrian media outlets and residents reported hearing the blast in the Mazzeh area, while Syria’s official SANA news agency said that the explosion’s “nature is being verified”.

“An unidentified missile landed near Mazzeh Military Airport in Damascus, without causing any casualties or material damage,” a security source said, according to SANA.

On Monday, another explosion was heard in the vicinity of Mazzeh, which official media said was the result of “military exercises”, without providing further details.

The Mazzeh area has recently witnessed a series of explosions from falling projectiles, with authorities not identifying those responsible.

On December 9, SANA quoted a military source as saying that the surroundings of Mazzeh Military Airport were targeted by “three unidentified projectiles, without causing any casualties or material damage”.

On November 14, a woman was injured in a rocket attack that struck a house in the Mazzeh area.

SANA quoted a military source as saying the attack was carried out “using rockets launched from a mobile platform”, adding that those responsible remain unidentified.