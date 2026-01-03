[UPDATED] US Announces Drug, Terrorism Charges Against Venezuelan President Maduro

The Trump administration said Saturday that Venezuela’s captured leader, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife will face “the full wrath of American justice” under drug and terrorism charges.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi posted on X that Maduro and his wife — who were earlier removed from Venezuela by the US military, according to Washington — “will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”

Bondi recalled the Maduros face charges in New York federal court on existing “Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy” charges.

The development was after President Donald Trump said that US forces had captured Maduro after launching a “large-scale strike” on the South American country.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement.”

Trump added that he would give a news conference at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where he is nearing the end of a two-week Christmas and New Year’s vacation.

AFP