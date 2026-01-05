Gov Buni Visits Yobe Boat Accident Survivors, Donates ₦20m

Following the boat accident that claimed 29 lives in the Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State, Governor Mai Mala Buni has paid a sympathy visit to the survivors and the families of the deceased.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Idi Barde-Gubana, described the incident as a huge loss to the families, Nguru local government area and Yobe state as a whole.

The government handed over ₦500,000 cash assistance to each of the bereaved families and ₦200,000 to each of the rescued victims, totaling ₦20 million, as well as food support.

The state government’s delegation comprised the Secretary to the State Government, Baba Mallam-Wali; a member of the House of Representatives in the area, Tijjani Zanna-Zakariya; and the Deputy Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly, Ya’u Dachia, among other top government officials from the zone.

“This incident that happened here is an act of God, and no one can change it. The governor has assured that henceforth all the boat drivers in riverine areas will be trained on the modern techniques of driving, and the government will provide life jackets to the areas using boats,” Barde-Gubana said in Hausa.

“Also, those who lost their lives, a token of ₦500,000 cash would be given to each of their families, and those who have been rescued would receive ₦N200,000 each.

“Similarly, the State Emergency Management Agency has been directed to provide food assistance to the 52 victims of the boat accident,” he added.