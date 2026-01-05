Three Suspects Arrested For Alleged Arson On Traditional Worshipper’s House In Kwara

‎The Kwara State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with an alleged arson attack on the residence of a traditional worshipper at the Isale Koko Area of Ilorin, the state capital.

‎

The traditional worshipper, identified as ‎Mrs. T. A. Olorisha, had on January 2, 2026, reported at C Division, Oja Oba, at about 10 a.m., that her house was set ablaze by unknown persons.

The incident was said to have occurred on January 1, 2026, at about 7 p.m., while she was away.

‎

‎In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the development, saying that the command had commenced “thorough investigation into the fire incident suspected to be an act of arson at Isale Koko Area, Ilorin”.

‎The police, in the statement, also said that the command was aware of a video circulating online in which an elderly woman said her place of residence was completely razed by fire.

‎The complainant alleged that she had received threats in November 2025 from some individuals over religious differences, as she is a traditional worshipper.

All three suspects are currently in police custody, aiding investigations.

‎Although no life was lost, as no one was inside the building at the time of the incident, the value of the property destroyed has yet to be ascertained.

‎The command assured residents that concerted efforts were ongoing to apprehend the other perpetrators, while all allegations were being diligently investigated.

‎The police command also reiterated its commitment to protecting lives, property, and the fundamental rights of all residents, regardless of religious or cultural beliefs.

It urged members of the public to remain calm and provide useful information that can aid the investigation.