Wike Accuses Rivers Political Leaders Of Misleading Fubara, Says Agreement Must Be Honoured

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused some political leaders of misleading Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Addressing supporters at the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, Wike insisted that agreements reached before President Bola Tinubu in the wake of the protracted crisis in the oil-rich state must be honoured.

He also claimed that Fubara failed to keep to the agreements, saying the accord was duly signed by key stakeholders, including former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, as well as leaders of major political parties and other top officials.

The minister accused some political actors of deliberately misinforming the public after endorsing the agreement, describing such actions as irresponsible and capable of destabilising the polity.

“People think they can just say anything in politics and it will not matter. It matters. If it did not matter yesterday, it will matter today, and if not today, it will matter tomorrow,” he said.

The former Rivers State governor stressed that the agreement was collectively endorsed and that all parties present freely appended their signatures before returning home to contradict the same position they had earlier accepted.

He described Rivers State as a critical political force in the South-South region and urged political leaders to always speak the truth, especially on sensitive issues that affect peace and stability in the state.

Wike also recalled attempts by some factions to dismantle the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state during a past convention, noting that such moves failed and eventually collapsed.

He said political developments in the state have since shown the futility of those actions.

Reaffirming his belief in equity, fairness and justice, Wike said his political decisions have always been guided by principle rather than personal interest or party loyalty.

He commended the people of Ogu/Bolo for their consistent support over the years, particularly during difficult political moments.

The minister further praised Tinubu for what he described as unprecedented appointments of Rivers State indigenes into key federal positions, saying the President has demonstrated sincerity and commitment by honouring agreements reached with stakeholders.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Rivers Ijaw Peoples Congress, George Sekibo, criticised Governor Fubara, describing him as ungrateful and declaring support for Wike.

He said Ijaw leaders would work to ensure the Governor is not re-elected, declaring support for the FCT.

On his part, the Executive Director of Finance at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Boma Iyaye, assured Wike of the continued support of the Ogu/Bolo people and commended him for facilitating key appointments and development in the area.

Earlier, the Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Hon. Vincent Nemieboka, highlighted several developmental projects attracted to the area by Wike and assured him of the loyalty of the council and the people.

The meeting was attended by political leaders, traditional rulers, chiefs and other stakeholders, and featured cultural and traditional displays to welcome the FCT Minister and his entourage.