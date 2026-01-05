‘Leave Rivers Alone,’ Wike Tells APC National Secretary

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asked the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, to steer clear of Rivers State politics.

Wike gave the warning during his thank-you visit to the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Basiru had on Sunday warned the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the party, Victor Giadom, to stop disrespecting the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to please Wike.

Basiru’s comment followed Giadom’s comments on December 30, 2025, during Wike’s visit to the Gokana Local Government Area, where he referred to Fubara as a “so-called governor”.

The national vice chairman had also said that for Fubara to win anything in Rivers, he must go through Wike.

However, the minister, who did not take Basiru’s comments lightly, asked Giadom to advise the APC scribe to avoid Rivers politics for his own good.

“Tell your national secretary to leave Rivers alone. Go and ask those who have tried it before, and don’t take our support for Mr President for granted.

“You have to be careful of the statement you made,” Wike said.

‘No-Go Area’

The former Rivers governor also stated that he would bring Bashiru’s comment to the attention of President Bola Tinubu.

“When Mr. President comes back, when I see the Minister of Blue Economy, I will tell them to tell him. Carry your hand to Rivers State, if your hand burns, don’t say na me burn am,” he said.

He further cautioned those meddling in Rivers politics because of the alleged ₦600 billion in the state treasury to leave the state alone.

He explained that when the Rivers people were struggling to support President Bola Tinubu in 2023, nobody supported them.

He insisted that the APC scribe and his cohorts should not get themselves involved in politics, otherwise “anything you see you, take”.

The minister, who described Rivers as “a no-go area,” added, “Take the one you have taken and stop making unnecessary comments.

“We have taken a decision to support Mr President, and that is exactly what we are doing. When we agreed to support Tinubu in 2023, nobody forced us.

“Now, food is ready, and everybody is coming, and when it was hot, nobody was saying anything. Leave Rivers state alone.”

He thanked the people of Oyigbo, noting that there was no time he begged for something and they did not oblige.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Oyigbo Local Government Council, Okechukwu Agara, expressed his people’s gratitude to the minister for all he has done for them.

“For all that you have done for us, we will continue to support you. Just say the word, we will hear and will do exactly what you want us to do,” Agara said.