Army Probes Soldier’s Alleged Killing Of Teenager In Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian Army has commenced an investigation into the death of a 13-year-old boy allegedly shot by a soldier in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of January 1, 2026, along Akongntekong Road, Ete, sparked outrage and tension within the community.

The Army Public Relations Officer, 2 Brigade, Mbiokporo, Captain Lawal Mohamed, said the matter had been taken over by the Military Police.

“The incident has been handled by the Military Police and is already under investigation. Due process would be followed”. He assured

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the victim, Timothy Daniel, was returning from a crossover service at Mount Zion Full Gospel Church with his 15-year-old sister, Miracle Daniel, when the incident occurred at about 12:05 a.m.

An eyewitness, Anthony Akpan, said that Miracle had briefly crossed the road when the soldier who was on guard duty at the residence of the late former clan head, Clement Idemudo, where expatriates reportedly reside, allegedly followed her and made inappropriate advances.

According to Akpan, when the girl resisted and protested, the soldier allegedly became aggressive and threatened her. Timothy, who was waiting nearby, reportedly confronted the soldier over the alleged harassment of his sister, leading to a heated exchange.

The confrontation allegedly escalated, culminating in the soldier firing his rifle and hitting the teenager. Timothy was said to have died on the spot, after which the soldier reportedly retreated into the compound while other security personnel later removed the body.

“The shooting triggered panic and unrest in the area, disrupting New Year celebrations. Even a vehicle belonging to a former political adviser to the Ikot Abasi Local Government Chairman, Obong Uyai Udoiwod, was damaged during the ensuing commotion,” he said.