FCT Seals Orphanage Over Alleged Child Trafficking

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration has sealed Divine Hope Orphanage and Less Privileged Home, located in Kagini, Abuja, over allegations of illegal child trafficking and related child welfare violations.

The Director of Child Development at the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, Idris Attah, confirmed the development in an official notice issued on Monday.

The orphanage was shut pending the outcome of investigations into its activities involving children.

According to the notice, the proprietress of the facility, Grace Chibuzor, allegedly absconded with an unspecified number of children to an unknown location.

“This is to inform FCT residents and the public that Divine Hope Orphanage and Less Privileged Home, Kagini, Abuja, has been officially sealed effective Monday, 5 January 2026, pending investigation into its activities concerning children.

“The proprietress, Grace Ebele Chibuzor, absconded with an unspecified number of children to an unknown destination without notifying the Child Development Department, FCT Women Affairs Secretariat,” the statement read.

Preliminary investigations have reportedly linked the orphanage to the recent case involving four siblings who were allegedly stolen from Ado in Nasarawa State and taken to Gwagwalada in the FCT.

The children were reunited with their biological parents on Monday.

“Investigations have revealed links to the recent case of four siblings stolen from Ado, Nasarawa State, to Gwagwalada, Abuja-FCT, Joefreey Kasal Asoja (11), David Mtsewe Asoja (7), Joy Elsan Asoja (4) and Joseph Asoja (2), who were happily reunited with their biological parents on Monday, 5th January, 2026,” the statement read.

Investigators have also uncovered alleged collaboration between the orphanage and Anderson Archibong, Executive Secretary of the National Council of Child Rights Advocates of Nigeria (NACCRAN), who is currently at large.

According to the Director of Child Development, the partnership is suspected to have allegedly “facilitated the illegal movement of children from states including Benue and Nasarawa into Abuja for unauthorised fostering and adoption.”

Attah urged members of the public with “relevant information regarding the whereabouts of the missing children or the individuals involved to contact the nearest security agency immediately.”