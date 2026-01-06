Troops Foil Abduction In Taraba, Rescue Three Victims

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have foiled a kidnapping attempt and rescued three victims in a swift, intelligence driven operation conducted in Taraba State.

The operation was carried out on 5 January 2026, following the receipt of a credible intelligence report by troops of 6 Brigade deployed at Jeb Jeb town, indicating the presence and activities of suspected kidnappers in Sangai Village, Bachama Ward of Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

Acting promptly on the intelligence, troops were immediately mobilised and pursued the suspects towards the border area between Taraba and Plateau State.

A statement by the Brigade Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Umar Muhammad says, on sighting the advancing troops, the kidnappers abandoned their captives and fled into the surrounding area.

Consequently, troops successfully rescued Nimron Umar (25 years), Abafaras Ibrahim (20 years), and Habila Yunusa (23 years). The rescued victims are currently in military custody, where they are receiving necessary care and documentation, after which they will be reunited with their respective families.

Commending the troops for their professionalism, swift response, and dedication to duty, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, reaffirmed the Brigade’s resolve to sustain offensive operations across the State to deny criminal elements freedom of action and ensure lasting peace and security across Taraba State and its environs.

He further urged members of the public to continue to support security agencies with timely and credible information, noting that such cooperation remains vital to the success of ongoing military operations.